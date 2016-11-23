Ciaran Hinds, Miles Teller and Aaron Eckhart star in a scene from the movie "Bleed For This." The Catholic News Service classification is O -- morally offensive. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (CNS photo/Open Road Films)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- No boxing movie can ignore the fact that inflicting and enduring physical damage is an essential part of the sport.



The question is whether and how a particular film succeeds in finding drama in -- and thus teasing out meaning from -- the bodily harm that inevitably occurs.



As its title suggests, "Bleed for This" (Open Road) doesn't try to gloss over boxing's inherent brutality and violence. Fortunately, it doesn't wallow in it either, and is not excessively graphic.



In telling the story of real-life pugilist Vinny Pazienza, nicknamed "The Pazmanian Devil," it strikes a balance between truthfully depicting the physical suffering and making inflated claims about what it might signify.



Yet, while the film's visuals are kept within the bounds of taste, the dialogue is another matter. The preponderance of offensive language is such that it disqualifies this aesthetically impressive movie from receiving approbation.



Hailing from Cranston, Rhode Island, Pazienza (Miles Teller) was a champ in the super lightweight division during the mid-1980s. But by 1988, when the movie begins, his career has stalled.



After his manager drops him, he joins forces with down-and-out trainer Kevin Rooney (Aaron Eckhart). Rooney moves him up in weight class and the results are excellent.



Then, tragically, Vinny breaks his neck in a car accident and faces the prospect of never walking again, let alone returning to the ring.

