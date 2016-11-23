Characters are shown in a scene from the animated movie "Moana." The Catholic News Service classification is A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children. (CNS photo/Disney)

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The same tropical setting that provided the backdrop for the 1949 musical "South Pacific" now lends its exotic flavor to the animated feature "Moana" (Disney).



As for the feminism-friendly story of the movie's eponymous heroine, well, as Rodgers and Hammerstein's lovelorn Seabees so famously declared, "There is nothing like a dame."



The spunky heroine of Disney's 56th animated film is a 16-year-old Polynesian princess (voice of Auli'i Cravalho) who seeks not a boyfriend but a grand adventure on the high seas, all to save her world from destruction.



There's no mistaking the entertainment value of "Moana," gloriously rendered in 3-D, with a delightful array of characters and toe-tapping songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Broadway's "Hamilton." The film also offers good lessons about family, friendship and the need to be responsible.



But Christian parents may be concerned to find that Jared Bush's screenplay is steeped in indigenous mythology. "Moana" presents a view of creation at odds with the biblical account, and could confuse impressionable minds. Well-catechized teens, however, will likely slough these elements off as mere fantasy.



As "Moana" tells it, in the beginning was not God but a comely goddess named Te Fiti, who commanded the oceans and brought life to the world.

