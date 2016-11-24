World Fisheries Day spotlights environment, plight of unseen workers

Czech fishermen pull a net during the traditional carp haul at Lake Zablatsky near Trebon, Czech Republic, Oct. 31. (CNS photo/Filip Singer, EPA)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Each November, communities around the world celebrate an industry that has provided livelihoods and built strong bonds for coastal communities that depend on fishing.



For them, Nov. 21, known as World Fisheries Day, helps to celebrate men and women who have dedicated their lives to the fishing profession. Increasingly, however, the date also is being used to call attention to environmental concerns, as well as the plight of women and men whose abuse by some in the industry goes largely unseen.



This year, the Holy See and the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization used the occasion to urge an end to the violation of human rights in the fishing industry.



Jose Graziano da Silva, director general of the FAO, along with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, joined forces to ask the fishing industry to combat illegal and unregulated fishing.



Fishing and aquaculture, said da Silva, speaking at an event in Rome in November to address the issue, supports the livelihoods of one of every 10 people on the planet. It helps developing countries create jobs, builds strong coastal communities, and provides food and nutrition to vulnerable populations.

