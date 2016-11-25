Why the next House minority leader will be a pro-abortion Catholic

United States Capitol. Photo credit: Phil Roeder via Flickr CC BY 20 CNA 2 4 15

Washington D.C., Nov 25, 2016 CNA.- When the Democratic Party makes its decisions about leadership at the end of the month, the House Minority Leader will be a self-proclaimed “pro-choice Catholic.”



Both current House minority leader, Nancy Pelosi, and her challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), profess to be Catholic but also support legalized abortion.



Pelosi (D-Calif.) has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1987. She has consistently advocated in favor of legal abortion, and has earned high ratings from pro-abortion groups including Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL.



Ryan represents a district in Northeast Ohio and has served in Congress since 2003. He was once a member of the advisory board for Democrats for Life and received an 80 percent rating from National Right to Life in 2006.



Early last year, however, he announced that he had shifted his views in favor of legal abortion, quoting the Gospel of Matthew to do so.



But this position is not only morally problematic from a Catholic standpoint, but also logically incoherent, one theologian told CNA.







“If we were to outlaw abortion, we’re not claiming to stand in judgment over anyone’s soul any more than we do when we outlaw murder and stealing and fraud,” said Dr. Donald Asci, a professor of theology at the Franciscan University of Steubenville.

