For religious freedom advocates, a 'Muslim registry' is inconceivable

Muslim chaplain prays during Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Photo credit: DVIDSHUB via Flickr CC BY 20 CNA 6 24 15

Washington D.C., Nov 24, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- The incoming Trump administration’s immigration policy must avoid a religious registry or any “stigmatizing” of religious groups, religious freedom advocates insist.



“It is morally wrong, strategically unwise and, frankly, un-American to attempt to identify potentially dangerous immigrants based solely on their religion,” Dr. Tom Farr, president of the Religious Freedom Institute, stated to CNA.



However, he added, “a vigorous vetting can and should be done by applying sensible criteria, such as a history of violence, expressions of violent intent, or intentional association with terrorists.”



It is still not certain what Trump’s exact policy would be on immigration and travel from certain countries.



Last year, he called for a halt on any Muslims trying to enter the United States, in the wake of November terror attacks in Paris and a shooting in San Bernardino, Calif. by a Muslim couple who had become radicalized.



This summer, Trump proposed a ban on travel from countries “compromised” by terrorism. His running mate Mike Pence later said that ban would include Christian and Jewish refugees from those states.

