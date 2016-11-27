Home » World »  Pope, archbishop express condolences over Fidel Castro's death

Pope, archbishop express condolences over Fidel Castro's death

On: 11/26/2016By Rhina Guidos , In: World
  • Cuban President Fidel Castro addresses the audience during an event with his Venezuelan counterpart, Hugo Chavez, in Revolution Square in Havana in this Feb. 3, 2006 file photo. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Reuters)
  • People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Little Havana, a neighborhood of Miami, Nov. 26. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Gaston De Cardenas, Reuters)
  • Pope Francis and former Cuban President Fidel Castro grasp each other's hands at Castro's residence in Havana Sept. 20, 2015. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Alex Castro, AIN handout via Reuters)
  • Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana in this March 28, 2012 file photo. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Alex Castro-Cubadebate, Reuters)
  • Cuban President Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during a meeting of the National Assembly in Havana in this Dec. 2, 1976 file photo. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Prensa Latina, Reuters)
  • Pope John Paul II talks with Cuban President Fidel Castro during the presentation of their delegations at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana in this Jan. 22, 1998 file photo. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Paul Hanna, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In a video message, Cuban President Raul Castro announced the Nov. 25 death of his 90-year-old brother and longtime Cuban leader and Communist icon whom many in Latin America know by just one name: Fidel.

"It is with great sorrow that I come before you to inform our people, friends of our America and the world, that today, November 25, 2016, at 10:29 p.m., the commander in chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz passed away," said his brother Raul, who took over control of the island in 2006, after Fidel Castro, became too sick to govern.

Until that year, Fidel Castro had ruled Cuba in some form since 1959, the year he led a revolution that toppled the government of Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista. Over the years, he survived attempts to be toppled by others, including the United States. He gained fame throughout Latin America, where many saw him as a David-against-Goliath figure each time he denounced the commercial, "imperialist" interests of the U.S. as attempts to rob the region of its riches.

