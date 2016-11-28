Revelers in Little Havana seek new future for Cuba after Castro's death

People wave Cuban flags and shout "Viva Cuba!" while celebrating the news of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Union City, New Jersey, Nov. 26. Castro, who seized power in a 1959 revolution and governed Cuba until 2006, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90. (CNS photo/Darren Ornitz, Reuters)

MIAMI (CNS) -- South Florida Cuban-Americans poured into the streets of Miami's Little Havana throughout the Nov. 25-26 weekend, starting almost immediately after learning that former Cuban leader Fidel Castro had died Nov. 25.



Though there was an undeniable sense of glee and Latin dancing in the streets, many of the revelers were quick to say they were celebrating the end of the principal symbol and founder of the Cuban communist dictatorship rather than anyone's passing away.



Cuban media announced the death of the 90-year-old Castro sometime late the night of Nov. 25, ending the decades long influence of Latin America's iconic socialist revolutionary who withstood open tensions with some 11 U.S. presidencies. Many in Miami didn't know about what was a locally momentous development until the morning of Nov. 26.



"I was listening to the news as I was waking up and I didn't know if it was real or if I was dreaming, but had I known about it last night, I would have been here then too," said Elena Suarez, a member of St. John Neumann Parish in South Miami and daughter of the late Roberto Suarez de Cardenas, publisher and founder of El Nuevo Herald, the Spanish-language edition of the Miami Herald newspaper.

