Advocates of refugees, immigrants seek to calm postelection fears

Pope John Paul II High School seniors gather Nov. 8 at the school in Hendersonville, Tenn., hours before Donald Trump was elected president of the United States. President-elect Trump made the issue of immigration one of the foundations of his campaign. (CNS photo/Rick Musacchio, Tennessee Register)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNS) -- As the American people continue to unpack exactly what the election of Donald Trump means for the country, those who work with vulnerable populations such as refugees and immigrants have serious concerns and questions about what the future holds.



President-elect Trump made the issue of immigration one of the foundations of his campaign. He promised to round up those in the country without legal permission and deport them, and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border; he also talked about enacting a ban on Muslims entering the country until a system for what he called "extreme vetting" of refugees can be put in place.



In the days following Trump's election as president, the Catholic Charities Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Diocese of Nashville began receiving calls from school counselors seeking assistance for how to talk with refugee children who are afraid of being sent back to the countries they fled. "These are calls we haven't gotten before," said Kellye Branson, Refugee Resettlement department director.



"We want to calm their fears," Branson said, noting that anyone who arrived in the country through the refugee resettlement program is here legally and faces no imminent threat of deportation. However, "we're kind of in a holding position, waiting to see what policy implications are for the future," she told the Tennessee Register, Nashville's diocesan newspaper.

