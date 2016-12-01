Supreme Court examines mental ability standards for death penalty

The death chamber table is seen in 2010 at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Nov. 29 in the Texas death penalty case of Bobby James Moor,e who was sentenced to death for a 1980 murder. Moore's claims that he is intellectually disabled have been rejected by the state appeals court but his attorneys say the state used outdated standards in its decision. (CNS photo/courtesy Jenevieve Robbins, Texas Department of Criminal Justice handout via Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- In the second death penalty case before the Supreme Court this term, the justices were asked to consider if the state of Texas used accurate standards to measure intellectual ability to determine if a person can be executed.



The court has previously ruled that the execution of the intellectually disabled violates the Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment, but it has largely left it up to the states to implement the ruling.



Moore v. Texas examines how Bobby James Moore has remained on death row despite claims by his lawyers that he is intellectually disabled.



Texas uses its own criteria to evaluate the intellectual ability of death-row inmates, and that criteria, adopted in 1992, determined that Moore passed a test and could face the death penalty for a murder he committed in 1980 when he and two other men robbed a supermarket and fatally shot one of the store's employees.



Moore's attorney, Clifford Sloan, argued before the court Nov. 29 that the state's outdated standards unfairly kept Moore on death row.



When he was 20, Moore was sentenced to death, and more than 30 years later, he was again sentenced to death, but a state trial court determined that he was intellectually disabled and couldn't be executed. On appeal, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the decision, stating that Moore had not established that he was intellectually disabled.

