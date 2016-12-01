For late actress Florence Henderson, Catholic faith was her foundation

Actress Florence Henderson is pictured on the cover of the January 2017 issue of St. Anthony Messenger magazine. In what was her last interview before her Nov. 24 death at age 82, Henderson told the magazine that her lifelong Catholic faith was her foundation. (CNS photo/St. Anthony Messenger)

CINCINNATI (CNS) -- In what came to be her final interview, actress Florence Henderson told St. Anthony Messenger magazine that throughout her life, through good times and bad, her Catholic faith was her foundation.



"I don't ever remember not praying. Bedtime prayers, the rosary, praying for friends, relatives, for the sick and for those who had died. It was a natural part of our lives," she told writer Rita E. Piro, who interviewed the popular actress in August. The story appears in the January 2017 issue of the magazine, published by Cincinnati-based Franciscan Media.



Henderson, who died unexpectedly Nov. 24 at age 82, was best known for her role as Carol Brady in the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch." Originally broadcast from 1969 to 1974, the program has never been off the air and has been syndicated in over 122 countries. It remains one of the most beloved and most watched family shows of all time.

