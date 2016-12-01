Metal coil birth control gets strictest possible warning

Essure coil. Photo credit: Conceptus Inc via Wikipedia Fair Use CNA

Washington D.C., Dec 1, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Angela Desa was 28 years-old when she got Essure, a form of permanent birth control made of flexible metal and polyester coils inserted into her fallopian tubes.







The only form of permanent, non-surgical birth control, implanted Essure coils are supposed to stay in the fallopian tubes, where they create a chronic infection causing scar tissue to form, effectively closing the tubes and rendering the woman sterile.







At the time of Desa’s implants, the FDA warning on the device said that possible side effects could include “mild to moderate pain and/or cramping, vaginal bleeding, and pelvic or back discomfort for a few days.”







But the side effects Desa experienced were to the extreme. She felt like she had the flu constantly. The pain wasn’t mild or moderate, but debilitating and chronic.







“They don’t tell you that it’s 'I can’t get out of bed and take care of my kids' kind of pain,” she told CNA in 2015.





