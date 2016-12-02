Home » Nation »  Our Lady of Guadalupe's message remains alive across five centuries

On: 12/1/2016By Dennis Sadowski , In: Nation
  • The original image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen as Pope Francis delivers his blessing Feb. 13 at the conclusion of Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The message of Our Lady of Guadalupe is as relevant today as it was nearly 500 years ago, say scholars. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
  • The appearance of Mary to indigenous peasant St. Juan Diego in 1531 near present-day Mexico City is depicted in a stained-glass window at St. Mary Church in Manhasset, N.Y. The feast of St. Juan Diego is celebrated Dec. 9, three days before the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dec. 12. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Nearly 500 years after Mexican peasant Juan Diego was greeted by Mary and urged to share a message of hope and comfort as promised by God's compassion, Our Lady of Guadalupe continues to inspire new generations of faithful believers in their daily routines and struggles.

That assurance, rooted in prayer and common experiences, guides daily individual devotion and communal gatherings that build toward grand observances of the apparitions centered annually on the Dec. 12 feast day.

And while Our Lady of Guadalupe is rooted in the Mexican culture, those who have studied the phenomenon and her message as it is lived today are finding that the patroness of the Americas, as she is known, can strengthen bonds of community in a disjointed world.

"In the United States she belongs to everyone. Even American Catholics have embraced her as a symbol of faith and devotion," said Hosffman Ospino, assistant professor of Hispanic ministry and religious education at Boston College.

Ospino, a native of Colombia, said Catholic Latinos outside of Mexico have come to embrace the Guadalupe story because of their shared faith. That Mary presented herself to the indigenous Juan Diego, who was canonized in 2002, indicates that God cares for struggling and marginalized people everywhere, Ospino said.

