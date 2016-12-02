Priest-historian: 75 years later, Pearl Harbor 'such a powerful event'

Related Video



WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A Catholic military chaplain and historian says the attack on Pearl Harbor, even 75 years later, continues to rivet the attention of Americans because it is "such a powerful event."



As the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack neared, Father Daniel Mode detailed the effect of the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian outpost.



"Before that, we were debating whether to get involved with World War II or not. We were basically a neutral country, trying not to get engaged in it. It (the attack) changed the tenor, and the president's resolve, Father Mode told Catholic News Service. "It brought our country together to fight a common threat."



Speaking in a telephone interview from the Pentagon, where he works for the chief of chaplains, Father Mode said he can see a parallel between Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attacks.



"They're both cataclysmic events that galvanized our country," he said. "One was more obviously targeted toward the civilian population, one toward the military population," the priest added, "but both certainly were defining moments in our country."



As a child, young Daniel Mode lived at Pearl Harbor for four years while his father was on duty in the Navy.

