Home » Nation »  Priest-historian: 75 years later, Pearl Harbor 'such a powerful event'

Priest-historian: 75 years later, Pearl Harbor 'such a powerful event'

On: 12/1/2016By Mark Pattison , In: Nation
  • A ship is seen sinking during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. A Catholic military chaplain and historian says the attack on Pearl Harbor, even 75 years later, continues to rivet the attention of Americans because it was "such a powerful event." (CNS photo/Pearl Harbor Museum)
  • Pearl Harbor attack survivors throw a wreath into the Hudson River during a 2015 ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York marking the 74th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Dec. 7 will mark the 75th anniversary of the attack. (CNS photo/Justin Lane, EPA)
  • Father Aloysius Schmitt, the first U.S. chaplain killed in World War II, is pictured in an undated photo. He died during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 while helping others escape his ship, the USS Oklahoma. Nearly 75 years after his death, the remains of Father Schmitt, a native of St. Lucas, Iowa, and graduate of Loras College, were identified and came home to the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, for burial Oct. 8. (CNS photo/Witness files)
  • Pearl Harbor survivors Clark Simmons of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Aaron Chabin of Bayside, N.Y., look at the water after throwing a wreath into the Hudson River during a 2015 ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York marking the 74th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Dec. 7 will mark the 75th anniversary of the attack. (CNS photo/Justin Lane, EPA)
  • This is the front page editorial of The Catholic Herald, the publication of the Diocese of Honolulu, published Dec. 11, 1941, four days after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Dec. 7 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. (CNS photo/Catholic Herald)
  • A Navy honor guard Oct. 8 folds the flag that sat atop the casket holding the remains of a World War II chaplain outside a chapel in Dubuque, Iowa. The chaplain was Father Aloysius Schmitt, an Iowa priest who perished while helping rescue survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor. (CNS photo/Dan Russo, The Witness)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- A Catholic military chaplain and historian says the attack on Pearl Harbor, even 75 years later, continues to rivet the attention of Americans because it is "such a powerful event."

As the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack neared, Father Daniel Mode detailed the effect of the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian outpost.

"Before that, we were debating whether to get involved with World War II or not. We were basically a neutral country, trying not to get engaged in it. It (the attack) changed the tenor, and the president's resolve, Father Mode told Catholic News Service. "It brought our country together to fight a common threat."

Speaking in a telephone interview from the Pentagon, where he works for the chief of chaplains, Father Mode said he can see a parallel between Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terror attacks.

"They're both cataclysmic events that galvanized our country," he said. "One was more obviously targeted toward the civilian population, one toward the military population," the priest added, "but both certainly were defining moments in our country."

As a child, young Daniel Mode lived at Pearl Harbor for four years while his father was on duty in the Navy.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy