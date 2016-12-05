Many numbers, one result: What polling can and cannot do

A man signs in to vote in the John Bailey Room at St. Francis Xavier Church in Washington Nov. 8. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Four years ago around this time, Americans were wondering about the death of public-opinion polling in an entirely different vein. Then, Nate Silver of the FiveThirtyEight website had correctly called every state and its delegate count in the 2012 presidential election, rendering most other forms of punditry pretty much useless.



Except that in 2016, pollsters who were long predicting a Hillary Clinton win in November's presidential sweepstakes were proved wrong. Or were they?



Donald Trump definitely won a clear majority of the Electoral College's 538 votes, with 306; Michigan's 16 were the last to be decided, although the results there and a handful of other states have been challenged by Green Party presidential hopeful Jill Stein, who finished fourth behind Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.



But Clinton won the popular vote. With votes counted through November, she got 64.87 million to Trump's 62.52 million, or 48.1 percent for Clinton as opposed to 46.4 percent for Trump. By comparison, President Barack Obama won his 2008 and 2012 elections with a majority of the popular vote and electoral votes. He was the first candidate to win back-to-back in the popular vote since Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984.

