Euthanasia of alcoholic father sends 'devastating' message

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec 2, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- A doctor in the Netherlands performed euthanasia on a 41 year-old father of two who claimed his alcoholism had made his life unbearable.







Mark Langedijk, who also suffered from depression and anxiety, was found eligible for a controversial application of the euthanasia laws of the country.







Langedijk was euthanized by his general physician in his home on July 14 of this year. His brother, Marcel, recently wrote about Mark’s decision to die in an article published in the Dutch magazine “Linda.”







Marcel wrote that Mark had a “happy childhood” and loving parents, but developed an addiction to alcohol eight years ago. Since then, he has been in and out of rehabilitation 21 different times.







Although his parents had been hopeful for a recovery, Mark declared that he wanted to end his life.







His application for euthanasia was approved by a doctor from the Support and Consultation on Euthanasia in the Netherlands. A 2000 law permits euthanasia in the country for people who are experiencing “unbearable suffering” that is considered incurable.







The extension of euthanasia to Mark was met with sharp criticism from many who said that he should have been offered treatment and support for his depression and anxiety, rather than suicide.





