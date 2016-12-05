Pope Francis' letter to dying girl read aloud at her funeral

Pope Francis during the Stations of the Cross 4 at the Coliseum in Rome Italy on April 3 2015. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA 4 3 15

Vatican City, Dec 3, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Pope Francis has again captured the hearts of the world, with a tear-jerking letter to a young Italian girl dying from cancer, which was read aloud at the girl’s funeral once she passed away.



“Dear Paolina, your photos are on my desk, because in your very special gaze I see the light of goodness and innocence. Thank you for sending them to me!” the Pope said at the beginning of his letter.



He instructed the girl to “read this letter together with your mother, and the kiss she will now give you will be the kiss of the Pope.”



Originally published on the Italian website “Il Faro di Roma,” the letter was dated Sept. 22 and addressed to 10-year-old Paolina Libraro, who was suffering from an advanced form of cancer.



The girl’s mother had written to the Pope asking him to bless and pray for her daughter. In response, Francis sent his letter with a special VIP ticket for this Oct. 26 general audience, where he would have given her the blessing in person.



However, Paolina, who is from the southeast Italian city of Massafra, was too ill and weak to travel as the audience drew near, and so she couldn’t make the trip to Rome. She passed away Nov. 22 and was buried the same day.

