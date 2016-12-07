Study: Parents just as attached to devices as their kids are

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- For adults complaining about America's youth being saturated in media usage, it appears the apple hasn't fallen far from the iPad.



Parents spend more than nine hours a day with screen media, and the vast majority of that time is spent with personal screen media, according to a study issued Dec. 6 by Common Sense Media, a San Francisco-based organization that has long been tracking children's media usage.



Even so, according to the study, 78 percent of parents believe they are good media and technology role models for their children.



When it came to parents' screen-time use, 51 percent said they used it for eight hours or more each day, 30 percent said for four to eight hours, 13 percent for two to four hours, and 6 percent for less than 2 hours.



Common Sense said it is possible for people -- parents and children alike -- to use more than one form of media simultaneously, such as listening to music while engaging in social media. Still, some groups' habits skew the survey's results.



