Adult altar servers fill void in some parishes in Sioux City Diocese

Father Siby Punnoose celebrates Mass in early November with help from adult altar servers Norby Strouth, center, and Ktis Schoo, right, along with Anessa Schoo at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ashton, Iowa. (CNS photo/Jerry L Mennenga, The Catholic Globe)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (CNS) -- At any given Saturday Mass at St. Bernard Church in Blencoe, Father Michael Erpelding may -- or may not -- have altar servers.



"I don't schedule altar servers because the reality is: I have two young people in the parish able to serve," he said. "If they attend elsewhere -- or another two who belong to the Onawa church aren't there -- then I rely on one senior citizen to help out."



It's a situation that is not out of the ordinary for some parishes in the Diocese of Sioux City, including Father Erpelding's previous pastorate at St. Joseph and St. Boniface parishes in Sioux City.



"In my prior assignment, I regularly used adult altar servers -- many of them were retired," he told The Catholic Globe, the diocesan newspaper. "There were just so few children in the parish that were the correct age to serve."



The aging population in northwest Iowa is one of the reasons individuals associated with Ministry 2025, pastoral planning for the diocese, are seriously looking at parish demographics to determine viability.



Blencoe, a community in Monona County, has a population of 224, according to the 2010 census. There are about 35 families registered in St. Bernard Parish, Father Erpelding reported.

