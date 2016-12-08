Amid the darkness, hold fast to light of hope, pope says

Related Video



VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Christian hope is not the same as being optimistic about the future, but is knowing that whatever dark or frightening things are going on in one's life, God is there offering protection and light, Pope Francis said.



Holding his general audience in the Vatican audience hall decorated with Nativity scenes and Christmas ornaments from the state of Queretaro, Mexico, Pope Francis announced Dec. 7 that he was beginning a series of audience talks about hope.



Especially during Advent and in preparation for Christmas, he urged people to read the second half of the Book of Isaiah, "the great prophet of Advent, the great messenger of hope."



The audience began with a reading of Isaiah 40, which starts: "Comfort, give comfort to my people, says your God."



When the prophet was writing, the pope explained, the people of Israel were in exile, they had "lost everything -- their homeland, freedom, dignity and even their trust in God. They felt abandoned and without hope."



Isaiah not only proclaims God's love and fidelity, but calls on those who still have faith to offer consolation to others and help them "reopen their hearts to faith."



The desert -- literally and figuratively -- "is a difficult place to live, but it is precisely the place where one can walk to return not only to one's homeland, but to God, return to hoping and smiling," the pope said. "When we are in darkness and difficulty, it's hard to smile.

