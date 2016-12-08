After year's divisive elections, bishops urge Catholics to build bridges

Related Video



WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Bishops across the country are encouraging parishioners to put aside their differences and work for the common good as President-elect Donald J. Trump prepared for his Jan. 20 inauguration.



The postelection messages that have emerged serve as both spiritual guide and practical response in an effort to overcome polarization and divisiveness that prevents the country from unifying.



The election saw Trump, the Republican candidate, win the Electoral College count, 306-232, even though he was out-polled by Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 2.6 million in the popular vote. Several bishops lamented the negative tone of the nearly two-year-long campaign.



"Faced with two unpopular candidates, voters in record numbers decided to hold their noses and vote for the candidate they saw as the least worst option," opined Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski in a column posted online Nov. 10.



"Both Clinton and Trump were flawed candidates -- neither succeeded in winning approval from more than half the country. But Trump's negatives perhaps were seen as evidence that he was a 'sinner,' whereas Clinton's negatives hinted at real corruption," Archbishop Wenski wrote.

