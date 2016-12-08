Hark the herald angels: How sacred music evangelizes, lifts up hearts

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- 'Tis the season for a huge assortment of holiday concerts and carols to choose from, making Advent and Christmas a unique period for reminding people of the evergreen beauty of sacred music.



And music can be that gentle lure that helps welcome and embrace those who have become distant from the church, said one liturgy and music expert.



Like weddings and baptisms, "Christmas is a great time" to reach out and offer people an experience that encourages them to return to church more regularly, said Paul Inwood, a British composer and former director of liturgy and music for the Diocese of Portsmouth.



"When it comes to Christmas, I'm always very aware of the people who perhaps come just once or twice a year" to church, he told Catholic News Service by phone in early December.



For that reason, he said, the music that parishes program should be "beautiful and magnificent," but also "hospitable" and "accessible" to everyone.



Because "you can't find anything more religious and more joyful in sacred celebrations than the whole congregation expressing its faith and devotion in song," Inwood said.



Msgr. Vincenzo De Gregorio, who heads the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music in Rome, told CNS that accessibility means respectfully matching the complexity of the music to the abilities of the congregation so that everyone can participate and feel elevated by the music.



Thanks for signing up!