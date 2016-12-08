Catholic agencies see collaboration as key as new leaders come aboard

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Stronger collaboration among leading Catholic organizations is ahead as they address long-standing human needs and strive to ensure that the work of the church prospers.



From leadership changes to the adoption of new strategic plans and priorities in 2016, agencies such as Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities USA and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are expecting to strengthen their core services on the path to deepening the understanding of what it means to be Catholic.



Sean Callahan was to begin serving as president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services Jan. 1. The agency's No. 2 since 2012, Callahan has extensive field experience and previously oversaw the agency's overseas operation.



He told Catholic News Service via email as he was traveling to Lebanon Dec. 7 that CRS is focusing on its Catholic identity as called for in the agency's current strategic plan that ends in 2017. Specific areas CRS is addressing include becoming a leader in emergency response; agricultural livelihoods and health; deepening expertise in collaboration and support of overseas partners; integrating justice and peacebuilding activities in its program; collaborating with the global church; and mobilizing resources around the world.



It's a long list for the U.S. bishops' overseas relief and development agency, but one which Callahan has helped fashion during his 28 years with CRS.



Thanks for signing up!