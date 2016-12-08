Home » Nation »  Catholic agencies see collaboration as key as new leaders come aboard

Catholic agencies see collaboration as key as new leaders come aboard

On: 12/8/2016By Dennis Sadowski , In: Nation
  • Sean Callahan, pictured in an undated photo, has been named the new CEO of Catholic Relief Services, one of the largest humanitarian relief agencies in the world. His new position begins Jan. 1, when he succeeds Carolyn Y. Woo, who ends her five-year term at the end of 2016. (CNS photo/Philip Laubner, CRS)
  • Maronite Bishop Gregory J. Mansour of Brooklyn, N.Y., speaks Nov. 15 during the annual fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. (CNS photo/courtesy Jeffrey Bruno, EWTN)
  • Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston addresses a news conference Nov. 15 at the fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. The cardinal was elected USCCB president that morning. Seated to his left is Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, who was elected USCCB vice president. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)
  • Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles is pictured in an early February photo. Archbishop Gomez says there's a consensus among the public on the need for comprehensive immigration reform, but "what we are waiting for is politicians and media figures who have the will and courage to tell the truth and to lead." (CNS photo/Victor Aleman, Vida Nueva)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Stronger collaboration among leading Catholic organizations is ahead as they address long-standing human needs and strive to ensure that the work of the church prospers.

From leadership changes to the adoption of new strategic plans and priorities in 2016, agencies such as Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Charities USA and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are expecting to strengthen their core services on the path to deepening the understanding of what it means to be Catholic.

Sean Callahan was to begin serving as president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services Jan. 1. The agency's No. 2 since 2012, Callahan has extensive field experience and previously oversaw the agency's overseas operation.

He told Catholic News Service via email as he was traveling to Lebanon Dec. 7 that CRS is focusing on its Catholic identity as called for in the agency's current strategic plan that ends in 2017. Specific areas CRS is addressing include becoming a leader in emergency response; agricultural livelihoods and health; deepening expertise in collaboration and support of overseas partners; integrating justice and peacebuilding activities in its program; collaborating with the global church; and mobilizing resources around the world.

It's a long list for the U.S. bishops' overseas relief and development agency, but one which Callahan has helped fashion during his 28 years with CRS.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy