From Cardinal Seán's blog

'On Tuesday (11/29), we had our fall convocation for priests of the archdiocese at St. Julia in Weston.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

I was very happy to be able to spend Thanksgiving with my family in Miami. And, of course, it was the day after Thanksgiving that we saw the death of Fidel Castro.



The passing of Fidel Castro is certainly a very historic moment. Even though he has been out of the limelight and power for some years, his presence was certainly very important in Cuba and in Cuba's relations with the rest of the world, particularly with Venezuela and the United States.



Being in Miami, it was interesting to see the spontaneous celebration on the part of the Cuban exiles. One of them who is a close friend of mine, Miami-Dade county commissioner and former Miami mayor Xavier Suarez, was interviewed by MSNBC and he gave a recounting of all the atrocities that his family suffered at the time of the Cuban Revolution.



A story similar to his is shared by many people who suffered the loss of loved ones, property or even the possibility of leaving their own country. In light of these experiences, we can see why the Cuban community in the diaspora was celebrating the death of Castro.

