Catholic youth ministers urged to walk with young adults as Jesus would

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CNS) -- Jesus Christ's example of friendship with his apostles is the model for "the start of ministry to young adults in the 21st century," a bishop told 1,000 members of the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry gathered in San Jose Dec. 2.



"Knowing he was to go to the cross, knowing that he was going to see his apostles at their ugliest -- as they left the upper room, he turned to them and said, 'I no longer call you my servants, I call you my friends,'" Bishop Frank J. Caggiano of Bridgeport, Connecticut, told the crowded ballroom.



"And that, I believe, is the start of ministry to young adults in the 21st century," he added. "It begins in that love that is accepting, loving, caring and walking with them as friends of one mind and heart, one person at a time."



"For the infant church, Christians did that and brought an empire to its knees. And you and I, my friends, are asked to do the same," Bishop Caggiano said.



Living as a loving community sharing a "fire for Jesus," he said, is the same challenge that "exists in our time."



That is what it will take "to become credible in the eyes of the world," said Bishop Caggiano.



Episcopal adviser for the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry since 2013, the bishop has an extensive history of outreach to youth and young adults said.



