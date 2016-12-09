Home » Nation »  Archdiocese, Cardinal Tobin bid heartfelt farewell to each other at Mass

Archdiocese, Cardinal Tobin bid heartfelt farewell to each other at Mass

On: 12/8/2016By Sean Gallagher , In: Nation
  • Deacon candidate Juan Carlos Ramirez, right, recites from a prayer card as he, Marie Tobin (Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin's mother), left, Domini Rouse and Benedictine Sister Jennifer Mechtild Horner lay their hands on Cardinal Tobin Dec. 3 in front of the altar at SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis. Their prayers were part a prayer and blessing of the cardinal at a farewell Mass for him. (CNS photo/John Shaughnessy, The Criterion)
  • Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin holds up the Eucharist as Bishop Charles C. Thompson of Evansville, Ind., looks on during a Dec. 3 farewell Mass for the cardinal at at SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis. (CNS photo/Natalie Hoefer, The Criterion)
  • As he processes out of SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis after his farewell Mass Dec. 3, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin high-fives a girl in the congregation. (CNS photo/Natalie Hoefer, The Criterion)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- On Dec. 3, 2012, then-Archbishop Joseph W. Tobin said that he and the faithful of central and southern Indiana were "under an obligation of love" to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He said this in the Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis during which he was installed as the sixth archbishop of Indianapolis.

Four years later to the day, looking back on his time of ministry to and with the Catholics in central and southern Indiana, he said during another liturgy at the cathedral that "we fell in love then, and we remain that way today."

This Mass was originally planned as a celebration of Archbishop Tobin being inducted into the College of Cardinals Nov. 19.

But when it was announced on Nov. 7 that Pope Francis had appointed Archbishop Tobin to lead the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, the Dec. 3 liturgy became a bittersweet farewell for Cardinal Tobin and the 1,000 Catholics from across central and southern Indiana who gathered in the cathedral to worship with him, and offer him their heartfelt prayers as he goes forward to lead the Church in northern New Jersey.

Both Masses four years apart were celebrated on the feast of St. Francis Xavier, the 16th-century Jesuit missionary to Asia who is the principal patron of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

Submit a Letter to the Editor


Comment

Comments Policy