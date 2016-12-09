Archdiocese, Cardinal Tobin bid heartfelt farewell to each other at Mass

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) -- On Dec. 3, 2012, then-Archbishop Joseph W. Tobin said that he and the faithful of central and southern Indiana were "under an obligation of love" to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.



He said this in the Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Indianapolis during which he was installed as the sixth archbishop of Indianapolis.



Four years later to the day, looking back on his time of ministry to and with the Catholics in central and southern Indiana, he said during another liturgy at the cathedral that "we fell in love then, and we remain that way today."



This Mass was originally planned as a celebration of Archbishop Tobin being inducted into the College of Cardinals Nov. 19.



But when it was announced on Nov. 7 that Pope Francis had appointed Archbishop Tobin to lead the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, the Dec. 3 liturgy became a bittersweet farewell for Cardinal Tobin and the 1,000 Catholics from across central and southern Indiana who gathered in the cathedral to worship with him, and offer him their heartfelt prayers as he goes forward to lead the Church in northern New Jersey.



Both Masses four years apart were celebrated on the feast of St. Francis Xavier, the 16th-century Jesuit missionary to Asia who is the principal patron of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.



Thanks for signing up!