Papal preacher: Trust Spirit's guidance in dealing with moral dilemmas

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Catholic Church responds to new moral dilemmas not by applying age-old rules and standards, but by giving fresh responses in light of the Gospel, said the preacher of the papal household.



"The difficulty that is encountered on this path -- and which must be taken seriously -- is the fear of compromising the authority of the magisterium by admitting changes in its pronouncements," Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa told Pope Francis and top Vatican officials.



Father Cantalamessa, preacher of the papal household, gave the second of his 2016 Advent reflections to the pope and his closest aides Dec. 9, focusing on understanding how the Holy Spirit works in the process of discernment.



The gift of discernment from the Holy Spirit, he said, allows assembled members of the church and individuals to distinguish "true doctrines from false one, orthodoxy from heresy" and God's will from personal desires.



One important point, "which may be helpful in the discussion taking place today on certain moral problems," he said, is reading the "signs of the times" in order to answer the questions people ask. Father Cantalamessa did not specify the moral dilemmas, although he was preaching at a time when some media were focused on differing opinions on proper ministry to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics.



