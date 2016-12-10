Home » World »  Mideast Christians, especially those displaced, face mounting challenges

Mideast Christians, especially those displaced, face mounting challenges

On: 12/9/2016By Dale Gavlak , In: World
  • A displaced Iraqi child walks outside tents Dec. 9 at the Hassan Sham camp near Mosul. As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria. (CNS photo/Ahmed Jadallah, Reuters)
  • A Christian fighter displays a holy card in his vest Nov. 21 in Mosul, Iraq. As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria. (CNS photo/Thaier Al-Sudan, Reuters)
  • Iraqi Christians take part in a Nov. 19 procession to erect a new cross over a church, after the original cross was destroyed by Islamic State militants in the town of Bartella, Iraq, near Mosul. As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria. (CNS photo/Azad Lashkari, Reuters)
  • A man displays a small liturgical book in early November inside a destroyed Orthodox church near Damascus, Syria. As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria. (CNS photo/Mohammed Badra, EPA)
  • Pope Francis greets Syrian refugees he brought to Rome from the Greek island of Lesbos in mid-April at Ciampino airport in Rome. As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- As Christians in the Middle East look back on 2016, they wonder if there will be much to celebrate amid mounting challenges, particularly for those displaced by conflicts in Iraq and Syria.

"As much as we are pleased that our homelands from which thousands of Christians were forced to flee from the extremists have been retaken, we are very concerned about what lies ahead," Father Emanuel Youkhana told Catholic News Service by phone. He referred to Iraq's Christian towns of Qaraqosh, Batnayeh and Bartella, recently regained by the Iraqi military from Islamic State.

The archimandrite is a member of the Assyrian Church of the East and heads the Christian Aid Program Northern Iraq, CAPNI.

Father Youkhana and others have expressed concerns that Iraq's Christians may once again be caught in the country's sectarian violence, this time by Shiite Muslims. If this happens, it will impede the Christians' ability to return home.

Iraq's majority Shiite population comprises the bulk of the country's reconstituted national army, and as it liberates areas from extremist Sunni militants, Iraqi Christians have seen worrying Shiite slogans scrawled on places and property that have always been "100 percent Christian," Father Youkana noted.

