John Glenn, American 'icon,' astronaut, former U.S. senator, dies at 95

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNS) -- Astronaut legend and decorated World War II pilot John H. Glenn, who served for 24 years in the U.S. Senate and inspired young people to pursue careers in sciences and engineering, died Dec. 8. He was 95.



Born in Cambridge and raised in nearby New Concord, Glenn was propelled to fame after being one of seven military test pilots chosen as the country's first astronauts. He was the third American in space and the first to orbit earth when he flew aboard the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule, traversing the globe three times in a flight that lasted just less than five hours Feb. 20, 1962.



Among those watching Glenn's first space flight was St. John XXIII, who asked to be kept regularly informed about the progress of flight.



Glenn became the oldest man to fly in space, when at age 77 and still a senator, he blasted into orbit on the Space Shuttle Oct. 29, 1998, after lobbying the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for two years that he could serve as a "guinea pig for geriatric studies."



While on the fourth day of the mission, Glenn, a Presbyterian, said, "I pray every day. To look out at this kind of creation out here and not believe in God is, to me, impossible. It just strengthens my faith."



