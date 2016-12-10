Home » Nation »  John Glenn, American 'icon,' astronaut, former U.S. senator, dies at 95

John Glenn, American 'icon,' astronaut, former U.S. senator, dies at 95

On: 12/9/2016By , In: Nation
  U.S. astronaut John Glenn, pictured in his official 1998 NASA photo, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
  Guenter Wendt, right, the original pad leader for NASA's manned space program, coaxes a smile out of astronaut John Glenn after the 1962 MA-6 mission was scrubbed in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
  U.S. astronaut and former Sen. John Glenn gives the thumbs up as he rides in an open car with his wife, Annie, during a ticker tape parade down New York's "Canyon of Heroes."
  U.S. President John F. Kennedy, astronaut John Glenn and Air Force Gen. Leighton I. Davis ride together during a 1962 parade in Coco Beach., Fla.
  U.S. President Barack Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to astronaut and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn during a ceremony at the White House in Washington.
  U.S. astronaut John Glenn, pictured in a 2012 photo, died Dec. 8 at age 95.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNS) -- Astronaut legend and decorated World War II pilot John H. Glenn, who served for 24 years in the U.S. Senate and inspired young people to pursue careers in sciences and engineering, died Dec. 8. He was 95.

Born in Cambridge and raised in nearby New Concord, Glenn was propelled to fame after being one of seven military test pilots chosen as the country's first astronauts. He was the third American in space and the first to orbit earth when he flew aboard the Mercury Friendship 7 capsule, traversing the globe three times in a flight that lasted just less than five hours Feb. 20, 1962.

Among those watching Glenn's first space flight was St. John XXIII, who asked to be kept regularly informed about the progress of flight.

Glenn became the oldest man to fly in space, when at age 77 and still a senator, he blasted into orbit on the Space Shuttle Oct. 29, 1998, after lobbying the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for two years that he could serve as a "guinea pig for geriatric studies."

While on the fourth day of the mission, Glenn, a Presbyterian, said, "I pray every day. To look out at this kind of creation out here and not believe in God is, to me, impossible. It just strengthens my faith."

