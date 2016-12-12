Pope: Our Lady of Guadalupe teaches us a faith that is not sugarcoated

Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in St Peters Basilica Dec 12 2016. Photo credit: Daniel Ibanez 1 CNA

Vatican City, Dec 12, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- On Monday, Pope Francis celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, pointing to Mary’s faith not as the result of false ideal where everything is rosy, but rather of unwavering strength particularly when life is at its worst.



“In Mary we find the faithful reflection not of a poetically sweetened faith, but of a strong faith especially at a time when the sweet enchantments of things are broken and there are contradictions in conflict everywhere,” the Pope said Dec. 12, marking the Marian feast.



He stressed that we should learn from this “strong and helpful faith that characterized and characterizes our Mother; to learn from this faith that knows how to get inside history so as to be salt and light in our lives and in our society.”



Pope Francis celebrated Mass marking the Dec. 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The celebration featured special elements typical of Mexico’s indigenous regions, including ancient hymns composed in indigenous languages such as Nahuatl, Quechua, Mapuche and Guarani.



Veneration of Our Lady of Guadalupe dates back to the 16th century when a “Lady from Heaven” who identified herself as the Mother of the True God appeared to Saint Juan Diego, a poor Indian from Tepeyac, on a hill northwest of Mexico City.

