Violence fixes nothing; world needs politics of peace, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Calling for a new style of politics built on peace and nonviolence, Pope Francis also called for disarmament, the eradication of nuclear weapons and an end to domestic violence and abuse against women and children.



"Violence is not the cure for our broken world," he said in his annual message for the World Day of Peace Jan. 1.



"It is a challenge to build up society, communities and businesses by acting as peacemakers. It is to show mercy by refusing to discard people, harm the environment or seek to win at any cost," he added.



The message, released by the Vatican Dec. 12, said building a world of peace requires a "willingness to face conflict head on, to resolve it" and to make it part of a new process of choosing solidarity and building friendships.



"Active nonviolence is a way of showing that unity is truly more powerful and more fruitful than conflict," the pope said. While differences will sometimes lead to difficulties, "let us face them constructively and non-violently," so that tension and opposition can turn into "diversified and life-giving unity," preserving "what is valid and useful on both sides."



His message, which the Vatican sends to heads of state around the world, invited everyone "to banish violence from our hearts, words and deeds, and to becoming nonviolent people and to build nonviolent communities that care for our common home."



