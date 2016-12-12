Thousands gather for Walk With Mary in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Related Video



WASHINGTON (CNS) -- People on the sidewalks of Washington momentarily stopped their holiday shopping and paused in the cold Dec. 10 to take in the sight of hundreds of pilgrims processing through the streets alongside images of Mary.



One procession began at the Shrine of the Sacred Heart and another at Holy Name Church, and the two converged together to attend Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas. Her actual feast day is Dec. 12.



The annual "Walk with Mary" event brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, but it is a particularly special event for the Hispanic Catholic community. The apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is commemorated during her feast, took place in 1531 in present-day Mexico.



Mary appeared to a poor peasant named St. Juan Diego, and asked him to tell the bishop to build her a church on Tepayac Hill in what today is Mexico City. When the bishop did not believe his story, Mary showed Diego roses blooming on a spot where no flowers grow. He gathered them up in his cloak, or "tilma,"and took them to the bishop as a sign of Mary's apparition. As the roses fell, an image of the Mary appeared miraculously on the cloak. His cloak is preserved in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe near the site.

