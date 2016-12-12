Pope writes to Syrian president, pleading for peace and aid corridors

A woman and child eat at a shelter in front of the glow of a fire in Aleppo, Syria, Nov. 30. (CNS photo/Omar Sanadiki, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis urged Syrian President Bashar Assad to do everything possible to end the war in his country, to protect civilians and to ensure humanitarian agencies can deliver emergency aid to the people.



Syria's SANA news agency reported Assad met Dec. 12 with new Cardinal Mario Zenari, the papal nuncio to Syria, and that the cardinal delivered a letter from the pope.



The Vatican confirmed the news a few hours later, saying in a statement that "in naming Archbishop Mario Zenari to the College of Cardinals, the Holy Father sought to show a particular sign of affection for the beloved Syrian people, so sorely tried in recent years."



"In a letter sent through the new cardinal," the Vatican statement said, "Pope Francis expressed again his appeal to President Bashar al-Assad and to the international community for an end to the to the violence" and for a "peaceful resolution of hostilities, condemning all forms of extremism and terrorism from whatever quarter they may come."



The pope also asked Assad "to ensure that international humanitarian law is fully respected with regard to the protection of the civilians and access to humanitarian aid."



After reciting the Angelus prayer Dec. 11 with people in St. Peter's Square, the pope said that he is close in prayer to the people of the besieged city of Aleppo, Syria.



"We must not forget that Aleppo is a city and that there are people there: families, children, elderly, sick," he said. "Unfortunately, we have become used to the war and destruction, but we must not forget that Syria is a country full of history, culture and faith. We cannot allow this to be negated by war, which is a pile of abuse and falsity."