Texas bishops, cemeteries developing burial options for aborted children

AUSTIN, Texas (CNS) -- Texas Catholic bishops and the state's Catholic cemeteries are working together on efforts to provide a proper burial for children lost to abortion.



Effective Dec. 19, new state regulations from the Department of State Health Services require the interment of the remains of all children who are lost through abortion or miscarriage at a health care facility or abortion clinic.



According to a Dec. 12 news release from the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, the Austin-based public policy arm of the state's Catholic bishops, many hospitals already work with families, funeral homes and cemeteries to provide a proper burial for children who die in utero.



The conference said Catholic cemeteries in many of the state's dioceses have provided such burials for years.



The Texas Catholic conference said it will continue to work with Catholic cemeteries and funeral homes "to further develop this ministry to provide the same service throughout the state (at no charge) to children who die by abortion."



"To bury the dead is a work of mercy," Jennifer Carr Allmon, the conference' executive director, said in a statement. "As Pope Francis reminds us, the victims of our 'throwaway culture' are 'the weakest and most fragile human beings.' It is right and just for us to be assisting the victims of abortion."



