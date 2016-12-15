Justice Breyer calls death penalty arbitrary, urges review

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, pictured in a 2009 photo, delivered harsh criticism of the death penalty Dec. 12 in a dissent to the court's decision not to hear a Florida inmate's death penalty appeal. (CNS photo/Matthew Cavanaugh, EPA)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer delivered harsh criticism of the death penalty Dec. 12 in a dissent to the court's decision not to hear a Florida inmate's death penalty appeal.



Breyer was the lone dissenter in a three-page opinion specifically highlighting what he described as "cruel and unusual punishment" inflicted on inmate Henry Sireci, who has spent 40 years on death row and continues to argue that his conviction was based on flawed evidence and false testimony.



Breyer, who has been critical of the death penalty before, said the time a prisoner waits before an execution had been described as "one of the most horrible feelings to which he can be subjected."



He pointed out that such delays are becoming more common, but said in this case, 40 years on death row is truly exceptional. When Sireci was first sentenced, he wrote, "the Berlin Wall stood firmly in place. Saigon had just fallen. Few Americans knew of the personal computer or the internet. And over half of all Americans now alive had not yet been born."



Sireci, now 68, was sentenced to death in the 1976 murder of a used-car dealer in Orlando, Florida. During the past 40 years, he has filed multiple appeals to his conviction charge.

