Ohio governor signs 20-week abortion ban, vetoes 'heartbeat' measure

Women religious from the Children of Mary Convent in Newark, Ohio, gather during the 2015 annual March for Life in Washington. Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed a bill Dec. 13 that bans abortion in the state after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but also vetoed a bill that would have made abortion illegal when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually at about the sixth week of pregnancy. (CNS photo/Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNS) -- Ohio Gov. John Kasich signed a bill that bans abortion in the state after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but also vetoed a bill that would have made abortion illegal when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually at about the sixth week of pregnancy.



The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, or SB 127, becomes law 90 days after the Dec. 13 signing. It is the 18th anti-abortion measure Kasich has signed since becoming governor in 2011.



Current Ohio law bans abortions after a fetus has begun its 20th week of gestation, unless a doctor determines that the fetus is not viable outside the womb. The new law eliminates the viability test and simply bans abortions past 20 weeks. The current exception for the woman's health still applies.



"I agree with Ohio Right to Life and other leading pro-life advocates that S.B. 127 is the best, most legally sound and sustainable approach to protecting the sanctity of human life," Kasich said in a statement.



The governor also explained how he has worked to strengthen Ohio's protections for the sanctity of human life during his two terms in office, but that he felt the provisions in the heartbeat bill "are clearly contrary to the Supreme Court of the United States' current rulings on abortion."

