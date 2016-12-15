Pope, cardinal advisers discuss role of Vatican offices, laity

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis and members of the international Council of Cardinalsadvising him on church governance deliberated on defining the role of Secretariat of State and its relationship to other Vatican offices.



Meeting with Pope Francis Dec. 12-14, the Council of Cardinals worked on laying out clear objectives in the reform of several offices and congregations.



"Two fundamental themes emerged as the guidelines of the reform of the dicasteries: the missionary impulse and synodality," said Greg Burke, director of the Vatican press office.



Although St. John Paul II's constitution"Pastor Bonus," a 1988 reform of the curia, states that the secretariat was to "foster relations" with other curial offices and "coordinate their work," Burke told journalists it was somewhat general. The new document on the current reform will be "much more clear and laid out regarding the Secretariat of State and its role in coordinating the Curia," he said.



Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the new Vatican office for laity, family and life, also updated the pope and the council on upcoming projects for the dicastery.



The Vatican announced the same day that two new undersecretaries had been named by Pope Francis to the new dicastery, which is set to begin its work in January: Scalabrinian Father Fabio Baggio, 51, and Jesuit Father Michael Czerny, 60.



