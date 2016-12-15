Our Lady of Guadalupe asked to touch Trump's 'hardened heart'

Donald Trump. Photo credit: Michael Vadon via Wikipedia CC 20 Our Lady of Guadalupe. Photo credit: Sacred Heart Cathedral Flickr CC BY NC 20 CNA

Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 14, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Cardinal Norberto Rivera of Mexico City commended to Our Lady of Guadalupe the millions of migrants who have left behind their country for a better future in the U.S., asking her to help Americans welcome them – especially President-Elect Donald Trump.



In his prayer published by the weekly Desde la Fe in honor of her feast day Dec. 12, Cardinal Rivera asked the intercession of the Virgin of Tepeyac for Mexico, “which is sinking in the swamp of corruption and poverty, is sick with violence and wounded by injustices.”



“Move the hearts of the violent and the sinners, protect families, preserve our Catholic faith, give those who govern us the vocation of service, satisfy our hunger and thirst for justice, because we are under your protection, Holy Mother of God,” he prayed.



President-Elect Trump has sparked controversy – notably among Catholic leaders – for his disparaging remarks about Mexican immigrants, as well as his plan to build a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border, while making the former pay for it.



Below is the complete text of Cardinal Rivera's prayer:

