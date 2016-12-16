B.C. hosts inaugural Helmick Memorial Lecture on peace

Georgetown professor David Little speaks at the inaugural Helmick Memorial Lecture Dec. 11. Pilot photo/courtesy Susan Abbott

CHESTNUT HILL -- An inaugural memorial lecture in honor of the late Father Raymond G. Helmick, S.J., respected theologian internationally regarded for his conflict resolution skills, took place Dec. 11 at Boston College.



Well over 100 people came to hear Georgetown University professor David Little address "Religion and Conflict Transformation." Professor Little is a research fellow at Georgetown's Berkley Center for Religion, Peace, and International Affairs, and a leading authority on the history of religious freedom, ethics and human rights, and religion and conflict resolution.



The lecture was the work of a Memorial Committee: Stephen D. and Marie Helmick Barry; Raymond Barry; Jennifer Helmick; Professors John and Susan Mihalczyk; attorney Jerome Maryon; and Dr. Rodney Peterson, executive director of the Cooperative Metropolitan Ministries (CMM), and the Lord's Day Alliance of the U.S.



The afternoon program began with an opening prayer by Rabbi Sandy Seltzer. The audience included clergy, former students who considered Father Helmick a mentor, and members of Catholic, Christian, Jewish and Muslim faith traditions.



In opening remarks Raymond Barry, Father Helmick's nephew, spoke about going through and organizing over 40 boxes of his uncle's papers and documents -- an enormous and still unfinished task -- which has given him greater understanding of the scope of his uncle's work.

