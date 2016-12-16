Korean Catholic Community finds home after 40 years

AUBURNDALE -- A community receives a permanent home after 40 years of wandering.



It's an ancient and familiar story, and it's also one whose final moments played out during a late morning Mass at Corpus Christi Church in Auburndale, Dec. 11.



During the Mass, the Archdiocese of Boston's Korean Catholic Community, after having moved from church to church for the last 40 years, was gifted Corpus Christi Church by Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Church.



"We've been wandering around 40 years; this year is the 40th anniversary. So, in 40 years, God gave us home," said Henry Cho, a founding member of the community.



"It's no coincidence, as far as I'm concerned," he added.



Since its formation in 1976, the Korean Catholic Community has relocated a total of seven times before establishing St. Antoine Daveluy Parish at Corpus Christi Church in 2013.



The parish agreed to a rent-to-own agreement with Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish for the church, with the plan that after 10 years of monthly installments, St. Antoine Daveluy Parish would make a final payment and own the church.



During the Dec. 11 Mass, however, Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish gifted the church to St. Antoine Daveluy Parish following the public signing of an agreement by Father Dan O'Connell, pastor of Corpus Christi-St. Bernard Parish, and Father Dominic Jung, pastor of St. Antoine Daveluy Parish.



