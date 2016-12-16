Mary brings us closer to Christ, says Women Affirming Life speaker

Sister Maria Regina of the Sisters of Life speaks at the annual Women Affirming Life Mass and breakfast in Norwood, Dec. 10. Pilot photo/Mark Labbe

NORWOOD -- In a culture filled with darkness, God needs the love and the light of women now more than ever, Sister Maria Regina of the Sisters of Life told the almost 300 women gathered for the annual Women Affirming Life Mass and breakfast at Four Points by Sheraton in Norwood, Dec. 10.



Sister Maria spoke about Mary, and how a deeper connection with Jesus can be fostered by examining her life.



She focused on three aspects of Mary's life -- her love for God, her trust in God, and her surrender to God -- reading Gospel passages and offering personal stories and experiences to emphasize each aspect.



"Our Lady entrusted and surrendered her whole life and being to the plan of the Father, and became a conduit of grace to the world. And so, too, for each one of us, the Lord makes our surrenders to him fruitful," said Sister Maria.



"And whenever we allow him to work, to love, to speak through us, to guide us, grace is born for the world," she continued.



It is through our love, trust, and surrender that "we grow in imitation of Our Lady, and become light in a darkness for others," said Sister Maria, referencing the theme of the event, "Light in the Darkness."



"So, no matter what is going on in our lives, no matter where we're at, our Blessed Mother is with us, she's leading us, she's protecting us and guiding us closer to Jesus, who is the true light in the darkness," she said.

