From Cardinal Seán's blog

'...I went to St. Paul's Parish in Wellesley for the Mass to mark their centennial anniversary.' Pilot photo/CardinalSeansBlog.org

On Friday (12/2), I attended the Cushing-Gavin Awards Dinner hosted by the Labor Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston. I was asked to give the invocation at this 50th anniversary celebration... Each year, the Guild offers education, networking, and collaboration opportunities for members of the labor-management community, and also each year it recognizes individuals for excellent service in labor-management affairs at the annual Cushing-Gavin Awards Dinner. This year's awardees were Francis C. Boudrow, Michael D. Felsen, Susan F. Horwitz, Esq., and Glenn W. Kingsbury, Esq.



LIFT Worship



Returning back to the Cathedral that night, I greeted the over 1,000 young people participating in the LIFT Advent Worship Night there. It was truly inspiring to see so many of our young people taking part in this special event. We are grateful to Father Matt Williams and his team for organizing these wonderful gatherings.



St. Paul's anniversary



... I went to St. Paul's Parish in Wellesley for the Mass to mark their centennial anniversary. I was touched by the plaque that they have in the vestibule of the church with the names of all those parishioners who gave their lives in World War I and World War II. It was just another reminder of the long history of this parish. It was a beautiful celebration. They had a very large choir and fabulous musicians.

