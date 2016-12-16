Organizers announce 'The Power of One' as theme for 2017 March for Life

Pro-life supporters gather in front of the Washington Monument during the March for Life in Washington Jan. 22. (CNS photo/Gary Cameron, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Organizers of the March for Life made it clear Dec. 13 that although they're "cautiously optimistic" about eventually overturning the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision with a Donald Trump administration and a Republican-controlled House and Senate, they don't expect to be in lockstep with other aspects of the new president's agenda.



"We're nonpartisan," said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, adding, "We always advocate that people vote pro-life" without regard to party label. "Difficult as it is, we always try to have a Democratic speaker at the March for Life as well," she said.



Referring to the president-elect's volatility on social media, Tom McClusky, the march organization's vice president of government affairs, remarked: "You always have to worry about the 3 a.m. tweet that's going to knock your whole agenda off."



The annual march, which in some years has drawn as many as 100,000 participants, always including busloads of teens from Catholic schools from across the United States, is scheduled for Jan. 27, one week after Trump's inauguration and five days after the 44th anniversary of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion virtually on demand.

