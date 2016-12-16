Pope calls Coptic Pope Tawadros to express condolences after Cairo attack

Members of the special police forces stand guard to secure the area around the Coptic Orthodox cathedral complex Dec. 11 after an explosion inside the complex in Cairo. A bomb ripped through the complex, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens, mostly women and children. (CNS photo/Mohamed Abd El Ghany, Reuters)

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis phoned Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria Dec. 12, expressing his prayers and condolences for the previous day's terrorist attack at the Cairo cathedral that left 25 people dead.



"We are united in the blood of our martyrs," the pope told the Orthodox patriarch, according to a Vatican statement.



The patriarch thanked Pope Francis for his closeness at such a sad time and asked his continued prayers for the Copts and for peace in Egypt, the statement said.



On a December weekend bloodied by terrorist attacks in Egypt and Turkey, Pope Francis condemned the violence and urged people to hold fast to their faith and renew their commitment to upholding basic human values.



After reciting the Angelus Dec. 11, Pope Francis offered prayers for the "victims of savage terrorist attacks" in Egypt, which also wounded dozens, and Dec. 10 in Istanbul, which killed close to 40 people, mainly police.



"The places are different, but the violence is the same," Pope Francis said. In response to the "death and destruction," there is only one response: "faith in God and unity in human and civil values."



The pope also told the crowd in St. Peter's Square that each day in prayer he is close to the people of the besieged city of Aleppo, Syria.

