Put aside ideology and work to rebuild Aleppo, say Catholic leaders

Smoke rises from a government-held area of Aleppo, Syria, after a Dec. 12 explosion. (CNS photo/Omar Sanadiki, Reuters)

BEIRUT (CNS) -- Mideast Catholic leaders are urging people to put aside ideology and blame and work to rebuild the city of Aleppo, Syria.



"The world is divided. Each one is accusing the other," said Syrian-born Catholic Patriarch Gregoire III Laham.



"Between the superpowers bickering, a whole country got destroyed. Hospitals, schools, churches, mosques and so many people were killed or were displaced. Accusing each other is not going to help the situation. This is the time to work with each other so we can end the war and rebuild Syria."



"It's not the time to accuse each other. It's the time for worldwide powers to be united and to work together for peace. Now is the time for reconciliation," he told Catholic News Service Dec. 16, the day after he returned from Damascus, Syria.



"We are praying for the victims. We are praying for Aleppo and all of Syria to have peace again," Patriarch Laham said.



"As Christians, we cannot have hatred in our hearts. Even the ones who attacked us, we have to pray for them that they may have a new life and not to continue with war, violence, hatred and terrorism. We must pray for them to go toward the path of peace," he said.

