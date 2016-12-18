'Wimpy Kid' author pays tribute to Catholic roots during Maryland visit

Jeff Kinney, author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, speaks to students at St. Mary's School of Piscataway in Clinton, Md., Nov. 2. (CNS photo/Michael Hoyt, Catholic Standard)

CLINTON, Md. (CNS) -- Visitors to Mark Twain's hometown of Hannibal, Missouri, can see a whitewashed fence like the one that Tom Sawyer tricked his friends into painting for him in the novel.



In Clinton, students and teachers at St. Mary's School of Piscataway learned that their Catholic school and parish in the Archdiocese of Washington has a special connection to a modern children's classic, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney.



In early November, the day after his 11th and newest book in that series, "Double Down," went on sale, the best-selling children's book author visited St. Mary's School and shared his memories of going to Mass and attending teen dances at the parish while he was growing up and was something of a wimpy kid himself.



"It's so cool to be here. Believe it or not, 30 years ago I used to attend dances here," Kinney told a school assembly of 180 prekindergarten through eighth-grade students. "I tried break dancing" here, he said, before asking kids if they knew what that dance move was.



He and his friend used to think that when people at Mass there shared the sign of peace, it sounded to them like, "peas be with you," which made them laugh. "I got in trouble lots of times for laughing in church," Kinney confessed.



But his biggest revelation came moments later.

