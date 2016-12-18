Pope marks 80th birthday with charitable giving to Rome's poor

Pope Francis eats breakfast with a group of homeless Dec 17 2016 for his 80th birthday. Photo credit: LOsservatore Romano CNA

Vatican City, Dec 17, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- Pope Francis kicked off his 80th birthday by having breakfast with a group of homeless from around St. Peter’s and inviting them to Mass – but his giving didn’t stop there.



Throughout the day birthday treats and a special Christmas gift will be given to the poor and needy in soup kitchens and shelters throughout Rome in the name of the Pope in honor of his special day.



Francis started his birthday by welcoming eight homeless people, two women and six men, to his residence in the Vatican’s St. Martha guesthouse.



Accompanied by Papal Almoner Bishop Konrad Krajewski, the eight individuals come from different nationalities, and included four Italians, two Romanians, one Moldavian and one Peruvian. They had been in the area around St. Peter’s Basilica and the showers under the colonnade when they were invited by Krajewski in the early morning to join the Pope for breakfast.



At 7:15a.m. Pope Francis came down and met them, greeting each one personally and “affectionately,” according to a Dec. 17 Vatican communique. The homeless then gave the Pope three large vases of sunflowers, which Francis immediately put in the chapel of the Saint Martha house where he celebrates daily Mass.

