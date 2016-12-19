Amid Christmas rush, don't forget to make time for silence, Pope says

Pope Francis celebrates Epiphany Mass at St Peters Basilica on Jan 6 2016. Photo credit: Alexey Gotovksy CNA

Vatican City, Dec 18, 2016 CNA/EWTN News.- On Sunday Pope Francis said that with Christmas just around the corner, it’s important to stop and make time for silent reflection on the true meaning of the holiday, specifically on figures in the Nativity.



“Next Sunday will be Christmas. This week let us try to find a moment to pause, to have a bit of silence,” the Pope said Dec. 18.



He encouraged pilgrims to take time to reflect on what it was like for Mary and Joseph to travel to Bethlehem, imagining “the path, the fatigue, but also the joy, the emotion and then then anxiety of finding a place, the worry” and whatever else might come to mind.



Contemplating the Nativity scene is a good way to keep one’s focus where it should be, he said, and voiced his hope that everyone would be able to really enter into “the true Christmas,” in which Jesus draws near to us as “God with us.”



The grace of Christmas is one of love, humility and tenderness, he said, and prayed that all would be able to receive this grace with openness and confidence in God.

