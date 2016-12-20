Jerusalem archbishop: Mideast Christians suffer but keep faith strong

Pilgrims light candles Dec. 17 in the grotto of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank. (CNS photo/Debbie Hill)

JERUSALEM (CNS) -- Except for specific incidents in Egypt and one in Libya, Christians in the Middle East are suffering the same fate as their fellow citizens, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, told media in response to a journalist's question at his first Christmas news conference.



Because of the political chaos and the destruction of parish records, there are no statistics of how many Christians have been killed in the conflicts, he said, but the numbers of Christians who have been killed because they are Christian is low. Thousands of Christians have been killed as victims of war just like others in the region, he said.



Nevertheless, Christians have remained strong in their witness to their faith, Archbishop Pizzaballa added.



The archbishop, appointed in June, released his first Christmas message, followed by the news conference, Dec. 19. In his message, he said Advent and Christmas are times to "prepare for God's surprises" and to remember the "incredible gift" with which God surprised humanity.



"We need God's surprises. With these surprises God opens up the horizon and brings the novelty that can change our world and our lives," Archbishop Pizzaballa said.



He also blamed the Mideast violence on the arms trade, power interests and "relentless fundamentalism."

