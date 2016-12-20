Iowa pastor creates room-size Bethlehem village -- with local touches

Father Dan Rupp, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sioux City, Iowa, and church choir director Jan Miller Dec. 16 begin placing figures throughout the villages and Nativity scenes Father Rupp built in the meeting room at the parish church. (CNS photo/Jerry L Mennenga, The Catholic Globe)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (CNS) -- Traditional Nativity scenes focus on the Holy Family in a stable where they found shelter.



Father Dan Rupp, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish, has taken that concept one step further.



The priest created the town of Bethlehem -- adjacent to points of interest in Sioux City -- on two 15-foot-by-5-foot boards. It consumes a space about the size of a double-car garage in the church's meeting room.



Father Rupp began assembling the project Dec. 16. Armed with more tools that one could purchase in the Craftsman department at Sears, Father Rupp measured and re-measured to ensure visitors would fully appreciate the village. It was far more than inserting "slot A into slot B."



"Nope, no union help today," he quipped. "But it did take a minivan, pickup and my (Chevrolet) HHR to transport everything. Normally, it's in the basement," he told The Catholic Globe, newspaper of the Diocese of Sioux City.



Father Rupp got the idea for the village while visiting Naples, Italy, where artisans literally embrace the sentiment "it takes a village" to display a Christmas crib, or "presepe" as the locals call it. He has been working on his presentation for about two years.



Father Rupp confessed he took a great deal of artistic license with the project.



"It's a Bethlehem of sorts," he said, of his eclectic choices.

