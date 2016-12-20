Political divides now seen in 'Merry Christmas' vs. 'Happy Holidays'

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- What's in a name? Plenty, apparently depending on your political persuasion.



A report issued Dec. 19 by the Public Religion Research Institute indicates that Democrats and Republicans differ even on what they want cash-register clerks to say in December.



Asked, "Do you think stores and businesses should greet their customers with 'Happy Holidays' or 'Seasons Greetings' instead of 'Merry Christmas' out of respect for people of different faiths, or not?" self-identified Democrats by a margin of more than 2 to 1, replied that they should. Republicans, by an even slightly stronger margin, said no, they should not.



The actual numbers were 66 percent-30 percent yes for the Democrats, and 67 percent-28 percent no for Republicans. Independents said no by a much narrower difference, 48 percent to 44 percent.



When all Americans are taken into account, the yeses have it by an eyelash, 47 percent to 46 percent, according to the report, "'Merry Christmas' vs. 'Happy Holidays': Republicans and Democrats Are Polar Opposites," by PRRI president Robert Jones and its research director, Daniel Cox.



